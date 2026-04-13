After 43 years, Lakewood’s Asian Market now for sale: ‘It’s just mixed emotions’

The Brief The family-owned Asian Market in Lakewood is up for sale after more than 40 years in business. The owners are retiring, ending a long-running legacy built on homemade dishes and loyal customers. It’s unclear how long the store will remain open or who might take over the business.



The Asian Market in Lakewood is often called a hidden gem, but after four decades, the owners are ready to pass the torch. As the store hits the market, FOX 13 talked with the family behind the Asian Market about the legacy they’re leaving behind, and the secret to their four-decade run.

Asian Market in Lakewood (FOX 13 Seattle)

"I’m happy about it and I’m sad about it so, it’s just mixed emotions," said Angie Cho, the store manager and daughter of the store owners.

If you’ve never been, the Lakewood shop is filled with all kinds of snacks and Korean side dishes. From an assortment of kimchi, noodles, potato salad, fried tofu, boiled squid and mackerel, you’re greeted by the selection of fresh and grab-and-go goodies the moment you step inside. Everything is made daily and in house, which makes the fact that it’s now for sale bittersweet.

The backstory:

Myong Hwan Cho and Hyo Sook Cho have been in business for 43 years. Angie was just three years old when they opened their first location in Parkland and then moved to Lakewood.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Myong Hwan Cho and Hyo Sook Cho, owners of Asian Market in Lakewood.

Her fondest memories? "My parents putting us to work, we have to stock, pack things, we started early," Angie said.

Her husband, Steve Cho, also manages the store alongside his wife and in-laws.

"My mother-in-law definitely has a gift in the kitchen, and she’s been able to thankfully share with the community these past 43 years," Steve said.

Hyo Sook Cho preparing dishes inside Asian Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

It’s her recipes that have kept people coming back for more than four decades. Steve adds, he has a lot of respect for the legacy they’ve built.

"Coming from Korea, starting from scratch," he said.

They take pride in the fact that they’ve been able to serve families for generations, but they’re ready to retire.

"They’re excited actually, they’re just kind of counting down the days and see what happens in the near future," Angie said.

Their plans come as the market for Asian groceries and food keeps growing. Steve acknowledges it can be tough with so many options out there.

"It’s hard to compete with the bigger stores, we might have higher prices, but I can guarantee the service that you’ll get here will be a lot higher," Steve said.

Mix that in with the current market when it comes to small businesses in general.

"As a small business, I think everybody is kind of going through the same thing as far as rising costs, wages and all of that," Steve said.

Inside of Asian Market in Lakewood (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

For the family, it’s the customers and the relationships they’ve built over the years that they’ll miss most.

"My wife used to run through these aisles as a baby and I could say the same for customers where their kids were once small running through our aisles and now their adults shopping with us," Steve said.

While the sign says "open," it’s unclear for how much longer since the store is now on the market.

"I’m going to cry, it will be a sad day for our family too I just know it," Angie said.

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