Walla Walla County, WA wildfire burns 1,500 acres, triggers 'Go Now' evacuations

The Brief The Lambdin Fire has burned about 1,500 acres in Walla Walla County, forcing evacuations and closing U.S. 12 near Wallula Junction. Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect for several areas, with Red Cross shelters open in Touchet and Prescott. Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and residents are urged to avoid the area as road closures and evacuation orders remain in place.



A fast-moving wildfire burned an estimated 1,500 acres in Walla Walla County, prompting emergency evacuations for many just southeast of Tri-Cities.

What we know:

The Lambdin Fire started Monday morning near Highway 12 at Wallula Junction. The fire has shut down US 12 between Wallula Junction and Touchet in both directions.

Lambdin Fire map (via Washington DNR)

Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations

As of 8:30 p.m., Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect for the following areas:

Pierce’s Green Valley RV Park and Cameo Heights

Ash Hollow Road west and north to Dodd Road

North Johnson Road to Touchet North to Dodd Road

Level 2 "Be Set" evacuations are also active for properties located two miles east of Touchet North to Highway 124. Residents to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Shelters and road blocks

Red Cross evacuation shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Touchet High School — 90 Champion Street

Prescott City Hall — 202 W. First Street, Suite B

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning south of Wallula Junction towards Juniper Canyon.

Additional rural road blocks include closures along Nine Mile Road, Byrnes Road, Ash Hollow Road, and Touchet North Road.

What you can do:

Drivers and residents in evacuation zones are asked to avoid the area as first responders work to contain the fire. The latest evacuation levels and road closures can be found on the Walla Walla Emergency Management Facebook page.

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