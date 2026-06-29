Walla Walla County, WA wildfire burns 1,500 acres, triggers 'Go Now' evacuations
SEATTLE - A fast-moving wildfire burned an estimated 1,500 acres in Walla Walla County, prompting emergency evacuations for many just southeast of Tri-Cities.
What we know:
The Lambdin Fire started Monday morning near Highway 12 at Wallula Junction. The fire has shut down US 12 between Wallula Junction and Touchet in both directions.
Lambdin Fire map (via Washington DNR)
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
As of 8:30 p.m., Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect for the following areas:
- Pierce’s Green Valley RV Park and Cameo Heights
- Ash Hollow Road west and north to Dodd Road
- North Johnson Road to Touchet North to Dodd Road
Level 2 "Be Set" evacuations are also active for properties located two miles east of Touchet North to Highway 124. Residents to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
Shelters and road blocks
Red Cross evacuation shelters have been set up at the following locations:
- Touchet High School — 90 Champion Street
- Prescott City Hall — 202 W. First Street, Suite B
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning south of Wallula Junction towards Juniper Canyon.
Additional rural road blocks include closures along Nine Mile Road, Byrnes Road, Ash Hollow Road, and Touchet North Road.
What you can do:
Drivers and residents in evacuation zones are asked to avoid the area as first responders work to contain the fire. The latest evacuation levels and road closures can be found on the Walla Walla Emergency Management Facebook page.
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The Source: Information in this story came from Walla Walla Emergency Management and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.