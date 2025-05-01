Late-night service for Sound Transit 1 Line trains will be reduced this month

The Brief Late-night service on the 1 Line will be reduced from May 1 to May 25 to accommodate rail grinding and Pinehurst Station construction. Trains will run every 15 to 20 minutes during evening hours, and riders are advised to check for platform changes and subscribe to rider alerts for updates.



Starting Thursday night, late-night service on the Sound Transit Link light rail 1 Line train will be reduced due to construction work.

What we know:

Sound Transit said the late-night headways will be longer to accommodate the annual rail grinding and construction at Pinehurst Station.

The service reduction will go from May 1 to May 25.

Beginning Thursday, May 1, trains will run less frequently during late-night weekday service. Northbound trains from Angle Lake will operate every 15 to 20 minutes starting at 9:20 p.m. Southbound trains from Lynnwood City Center will run every 15 to 20 minutes starting at 10 p.m.

Rail grinding will begin on the Angle Lake track between Beacon Hill and Mount Baker stations. This work smooths the rail surface, improving safety while reducing noise, vibration and long-term maintenance costs. During this time, trains traveling in both directions will share the Lynnwood-bound platform at both stations.

Signage at the stations will alert passengers to platform changes. Riders are advised to check the train's direction before boarding, as trains will continue in the same direction they arrive.

Nearby passengers, businesses and residents may experience noise and see localized sparks near the rail-grinding equipment—both normal parts of the process.

Timeline:

Sound Transit listed the rail grinding schedule, which is subject to change.

May 1, 4-6: Impacted Stations: The Angle Lake platforms at Beacon Hill and Mount Baker will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Lynnwood platform.

May 7-8, 11: Impacted Stations: The Lynnwood platforms at Beacon Hill and Mount Baker will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Angle Lake platform.

May 12, 15-18: Impacted Stations : The Lynnwood platforms at Capitol Hill Station and University of Washington Station will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Angle Lake platform.

May 19, 22-25: Impacted Station: The Angle Lake platforms at Capitol Hill Station and University of Washington Station will be closed. Passengers can access trains in both directions on the Lynnwood platform.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit.

