Link light rail resumes regular service after clock breaks through ceiling

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Link light rail will return to regular service, ending an unplanned period of single tracking through downtown stations.

SEATTLE - Link light rail service was back to regular service Monday morning after trains were operating on a single track about a week and a half. 

On April 27, crews were moving a large clock when it broke through the ceiling of the tunnel at Westlake Station. 

The northbound platform had to be closed for crews to examine the damage and for the work that needed to be done.

Trains were delayed from Westlake to Stadium stations as emergency repairs were done. 

Sound Transit officials said regular service resumed Monday morning and passengers would no long need to transfer at Pioneer Square station. 

However, officials said during peak hours on Monday, trains will be running every 10 minutes instead of the usual eight. By Tuesday, trains are expected to be running at their normal eight minutes. 