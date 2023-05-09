Lori Vallow murder trial: Court to livestream 'Doomsday mom' verdict

An Idaho judge has ruled the verdict in the Lori Vallow murder trial will be streamed online.

Judge Steven Boyce ruled on May 9 that the verdict will be livestreamed via the court's YouTube channel.

"This is a big deal for the case. Cameras in the courtroom have been banned since Sep. 23, 2022. The defense argued that a fair & impartial jury could not be found w/ so much pre-trial publicity. At the verdict phase, a decision will have been made. And the public gets to see it," FOX 10's Justin Lum tweeted.

Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom," is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's wife of nearly 30 years, Tammy Daybell.

The trial is in its 25th day on Tuesday. On Monday, Doug Hart, a former special agent with the FBI, detailed text messages to Daybell from Lori Vallow's iCloud account.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.