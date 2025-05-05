Deputies arrest 11-year-old boy for carrying knives to WA middle school

The Brief Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood went into lockdown after an 11-year-old boy was seen on campus with a knife. Deputies arrested the boy and seized two knives. Authorities say this was the same boy who allegedly tried to stab a student in April 2025.



A Snohomish County middle school went into lockdown after an 11-year-old boy was seen on campus with a knife, just a month after attempting to stab another student, police say.

Snohomish County deputies were called around 3:00 p.m. to Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood, over reports of a child on campus with a knife. According to authorities, school was already out for the day, and the building went into modified after-school lockdown during the incident.

When deputies arrived, the 11-year-old suspect ran, but they caught up with him and took him into custody.

Deputies found two knives on the child and seized them.

Dig deeper:

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that this is the same suspect in an attempted stabbing at Alderwood back in early April. At that time, authorities say the boy tried to stab a student, but a teacher stopped him before anyone got hurt.

The student ran, but a parent turned him over to police two days later. He was booked into Denny Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.