Lynnwood police investigate attempted abduction on public trail

The Brief Lynnwood police have opened an assault case after a man allegedly grabbed a boy's wrist on a public trail. The incident happened as three boys were riding their bikes behind the Lynnwood Golf Course on Monday.



Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect in an attempted abduction that happened on a public trail on Monday.

What we know:

According to officers, three boys were riding their bikes behind the Lynnwood Golf Course around 4:30 p.m. when a man reached out and grabbed one of the boys by the wrist.

The boy then reportedly pulled his hand away and rode off. The man didn't try to pull the child off his bike, nor did he speak to them during the encounter, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 45-50 years old, last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black jeans and a sweatshirt. He allegedly walked in the same direction as the juveniles as they rode away, near 73rd Avenue West and 202nd Street Southwest.

Extra patrols were deployed in the area near College Place Elementary and Middle School following the incident.

Lynnwood police are investigating this as an assault case. The public is reminded to be vigilant, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Lynnwood Police Department.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.