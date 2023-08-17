Man accused of causing massive encampment fire released with no charges filed

article

A man accused of causing a massive fire at a homeless encampment at the Mercer Street ramp in South Lake Union was just released from jail with no charges filed.

A FOX 13 photojournalist was in court for the man's hearing on Thursday afternoon. At that hearing, a judge decided to let him out.

The man was facing charges of reckless burning. It's unclear why no charges were filed.

The fire was massive and black smoke could be seen for miles out. No one was injured, but traffic was impacted for a while. The suspect was arrested shortly after the fire broke out.

In a statement, the Seattle City Attorney's Office said:

"The completed investigation was not sent to our office and was instead sent to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. That’s because under state law, the charge of Reckless Burning can either be filed as a felony or gross misdemeanor (and misdemeanor jurisdiction falls to the City Attorney) based on the available evidence."

The mayor's office said city crews were onsite yesterday for debris cleanup but due to the level of dust and soot, combined with the rising heat, work was paused for staff safety.

"Plans are being implemented to ensure cleaning can continue safely next week. Outreach will continue to engage onsite to offer connections to services and shelter for any remaining individuals," the mayor's office wrote, in part, in a statement.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first fire they’ve seen in the area. Another resident reported there had been at least three fires before this.

FOX 13's David Rose also profiled this encampment in early 2023. At that time, it was clear structures were being built by campers out of makeshift materials. Inside cameras captured what looked like a plywood tiny home and other videos from the exterior of the fence showed a black-tarp structure to the left of the wooden home. That structure may have been the one to burn on Monday.

Neighbors also say they've complained to the city leaders about the situation before. They hope local leaders now will do something to make this area safer.

The city of Seattle and WSDOT said they are coordinating the next steps for this site, including securing it.