Man arrested after explosive device found in car near Port Orchard, WA

A Tacoma man was arrested after deputies found an explosive device in his car outside a Port Orchard convenience store Thursday night.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 10:45 p.m. to reports of a man behaving erratically outside the Mullinex Market along Southeast Mullinex Road in unincorporated Port Orchard.

After taking the 25-year-old man into custody, deputies looked inside the car and spotted what appeared to be an improvised explosive device. The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called to contain and neutralize the device.

Authorities say that once the car was safe to search, deputies found a small amount of meth.

The suspect, described as a transient from Tacoma, was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment of a serious health issue.

Information and evidence were sent to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review and a decision on criminal charges.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

