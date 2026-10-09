The Brief A 44-year-old man has been charged with first- and second-degree assault after allegedly attacking two people with a machete at Seattle's Hing Hay Park. Both victims suffered serious cuts to their head and back, and police surveillance cameras partially captured the attack. Oneil George Bygrave remains in King County Jail on $500,000 bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 14.



King County prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old man accused of slashing two people with a machete at Seattle's Hing Hay Park on Tuesday.

Oneil George Bygrave was formally charged with first-degree and second-degree assault for the attack that took place on the afternoon of Oct. 6.

What we know:

Seattle police officers responded to reports of an assault in progress at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, a verbal argument broke out between Bygrave and two strangers who told him to leave the park. Investigators said the argument was strictly verbal before Bygrave pulled out a machete and began slashing at the two victims.

One victim suffered a large laceration to his head, while the second victim sustained a large laceration to his upper back and another to his wrist.

Arriving officers spotted Bygrave in the park while he was still holding the machete. Police said he briefly ducked behind some bushes after officers called out to him, then re-emerged without the machete in his hand.

Screenshots of the attack at Hing Hay Park, captured by the Seattle Police Department's Real Time Crime Center. (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

Cameras from the Seattle Police Department's Real Time Crime Center partially captured the attack, beginning with Bygrave chasing one of the victims with the machete.

The second victim tried to stop Bygrave by pushing him, but the 44-year-old continued slashing, even striking one of the victims while they were on the ground.

Another person talked to Bygrave and seemed to stop the attack. Officers later recovered the machete.

Machete recovered by Seattle police after Hing Hay Park attack. (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

When officers placed Bygrave into custody, he stated he did not understand his Miranda rights.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown if Bygrave will be ordered to undergo a mental competency assessment during his next court appearance.

What's next:

Bygrave is scheduled back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for arraignment. He remains in the King County Jail on $500,000 bail.

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