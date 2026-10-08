4 teens arrested in SeaTac, WA car theft sting

The Brief Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of car thefts at the Angle Lake Transit Station garage in SeaTac. Investigators say the group targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles, with one stolen car later used in a Seattle armed robbery. An 18-year-old suspect faces two vehicle theft charges and was released pending an Oct. 12 arraignment.



Authorities arrested four teenagers in connection to a series of vehicle thefts at the Angle Lake Transit Station in SeaTac.

What we know:

Deputies with the Sound Transit Special Emphasis Team and SeaTac Police conducted a sting operation on Oct. 3 in response to a surge in car thefts at the Angle Lake Transit Station garage over the past three weeks.

The thefts occurred on Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., which is when deputies caught the four teens inside the garage.

Four teens were arrested on multiple charges:

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested for attempted vehicle theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.

18-year-old Payton Rose Cummings was arrested and charged with two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Teen suspects flee from officers during a sting operation at the Angle Lake Station parking garage on Oct. 4, 2026. (King County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives recovered a screwdriver dropped by one of the teens during a foot pursuit, which investigators said was used to smash windows and strip ignitions. The thieves targeted Kia and Hyundai models.

According to court documents, Cummings admitted to detectives that she had been involved in "at least five" car thefts at the Angle Lake garage, calling the location the group's primary spot.

Investigators also noted that one of the stolen cars — a 2016 Hyundai Elantra taken from the garage on Sept. 27 — was used during an armed robbery in Seattle. While Cummings acknowledged she assisted in stealing the Elantra, she denied any involvement in the robbery.

What we don't know:

The custody status or court hearing dates for the other three teen suspects are unknown at this time. They were previously booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center.

What's next:

King County prosecutors formally charged Cummings on Oct. 7 with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. Despite prosecutors requesting $10,000 bail at her first appearance, a judge released her on her own recognizance.

Cummings has been ordered to appear in court to be arraigned on Oct. 12 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

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