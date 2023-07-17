Man charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide after suspected DUI crash in Lakewood

A man faces vehicular homicide charges after two people were killed and several others injured in a crash in Lakewood last week.

Around 8:20 p.m. on July 13, Lakewood Police responded to the intersection of Gravelly Lake Dr SW and Wildaire Rd SW, where a severely damaged blue Toyota RAV4 had crashed head-on into a utility pole on the west side of the roadway. One of the vehicle's occupants, later identified as B. Eppling, was found lying on the ground outside the RAV4 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered another involved vehicle, a silver Chevy Cavalier that had sustained severe damage and had smashed into a utility pole on the east side of the roadway. The driver of the Cavalier, M. Jennings, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupant in the rear of the Cavalier was rescued by firefighters and transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with critical injuries, including a brain bleed and a spinal injury.

A witness told police the RAV4 was engaged in aggressive driving behavior, speeding and swerving dangerously, eventually leading to a collision with the Chevy Cavalier while racing alongside a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by E. Fernando, who was traveling northbound on Gravelly Lake Dr.

The driver of the RAV4 was identified as defendant Jaquan Price, who, along with two other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Morgan sustained a broken arm and was released from the hospital, while Clay was discharged with facial injuries.

Investigators said the incident was allegedly triggered when Price's vehicle was allegedly "cut off" by the Dodge pick-up truck.

Further investigation revealed that Price, who has a criminal history and is a convicted felon, did not possess a valid driver's license. Officers reported finding an empty bottle of tequila on the driver's seat of the RAV4.

Police arrested prices and said he admitted to consuming "three to three and a half" tequila shots at American Lake Park before the incident. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample from Price, and toxicology results are pending.

As a result of these findings, Price is currently facing serious charges related to the collision including two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault-DUI, and one count of 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The state may add additional charges pending further investigation.