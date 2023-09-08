Man critically injured in shooting near Mount Baker neighborhood

article

A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting in south Seattle on Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 25th Ave. S and S McClellan St. near the Mount Baker neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was found near the intersection with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.