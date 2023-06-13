Man drowns while kayaking with his fiancée on Lake Crescent

Officials say a man drowned while kayaking with his fiancée on Lake Crescent Friday afternoon.

According to Olympic National Park Services (NPS), officials were notified of a man struggling to swim on Lake Crescent near the Log Cabin Resort at around 2:10 p.m.

Officials say 37-year-old Travis Valenti from New York was with his fiancée when his kayak started taking on water. He tried to keep paddling, but eventually had to abandon his kayak and tread water.

His fiancée tried rescuing him, but her kayak also overturned in the process. She was able to swim to shore, but he struggled and drowned.

The NPS says staff from the Log Cabin Resort rushed to Valenti’s last known location, but could not find him. His fiancée and other witnesses worked with Clallam County Firefighters to point out the area he was last seen – which was about a quarter-mile offshore.

Rangers searched the area for more than two hours, but could not find him. Search crews returned on Saturday to continue their search, but still could not find him.

Officials say neither Valenti nor his fiancée were wearing life jackets.

The NPS says Lake Crescent is a deep, and very cold body of water. The surface of the lake is near 50 degrees this time of year. Officials are warning the public that water this cold could quickly impact a person’s breathing, and over time, their ability to move.