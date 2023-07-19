Man found dead in Sequim home after explosion, fire
SEQUIM, Wash. - A man's body was found in a Sequim home Tuesday night after an explosion and fire.
Deputies responded to a report of an explosion on June Place at about 7 p.m.
When deputies and fire crews arrived at the scene, a house was destroyed and on fire.
Several other homes in the neighborhood were damaged and had to evacuate.
After crews distinguished the fire, the body of a man was found inside the home.
The identity of the man and cause of his death will be determined by the Clallam County coroner.
The investigation remains ongoing.