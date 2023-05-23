Expand / Collapse search

Man found with gunshot wounds, head injuries dies in Pioneer Square

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pioneer Square
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from injuries in Pioneer Square early Tuesday morning.

SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from injuries in Pioneer Square early Tuesday morning. 

After 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man and when officers arrived at the scene, they found him with head injuries and a gunshot wound near Alaskan Way. 

Investigators said the man died from his injuries at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.