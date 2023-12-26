Man in critical condition for 2 weeks after shooting dies, police investigating homicide

A man who was in critical condition for two weeks following a shooting has died from his injuries, according to Tacoma Police.

On Dec. 14, just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near the 1800 block of South State Street, just northeast of the Allenmore Golf Course.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. They tried life-saving measures on him before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition for two weeks.

On Dec. 26, the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Detectives are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.