Man shot in stomach in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating a late night shooting that seriously injured a man in the Mount Baker neighborhood on Monday.

Police initially responded to reports of a shooting at 11:55 p.m. near S Mt. Baker Boulevard and 30th Avenue S.

Officers arriving scene found a 29-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was provided aid by first responders and later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Though a victim was at the scene, police say it is unclear where the shooting occurred. No suspects are currently in custody.

Detectives from SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

