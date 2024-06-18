15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly South Seattle shooting

Seattle Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a South Seattle shooting that left one man dead this weekend.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says the court found probable cause to charge the teen with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, however a charging decision has yet to be made.

The 15-year-old is suspected of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of a building, and later died in the hospital.

Seattle Police announced that they made an arrest in the case on Tuesday, which is also when the suspect made his first appearance in court.

The court ordered the teen be held in secure detention while prosecutors wait for a referral from investigators. Police need to submit a case referral before a charging decision can be made, due to the suspect being a minor.

The teen has no prior referrals to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. An update on the case is expected by late Friday afternoon.

