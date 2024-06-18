Kent teens suspected of stealing car, causing multiple injuries in rollover crash

Kent Police arrested a 16-year-old and another suspected teen after they allegedly stole a car and flipped it at an intersection, seriously injuring multiple people Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Marketplace at Lake Meridian shopping mall at 9:08 p.m. to reports of a recently stolen vehicle. According to Kent Police, a woman reported that two men who were posing as buyers stole her blue PT Cruiser.

An officer quickly located the stolen vehicle going westbound on SE 256th St. near 123nd Ave. SE, and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects sped off, and the officer decided not to pursue due to heavy traffic in the area.

A few minutes later, officers discovered the stolen vehicle flipped upside down at the intersection of SE 256th St. and 116th Ave. SE.

Police say the suspects hit an Audi Q5 and Toyota Corolla, causing significant damage to both. While the occupants of the Audi didn't have major injuries, the 47-year-old driver of the Toyota had multiple broken bones, and his 18-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Kent, who officers say climbed out of the window of the stolen vehicle after the crash. A second suspect, who remains unidentified but is believed to be a teen/young adult, had to be extricated from the the car.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment, with the second suspect in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

This incident remains under investigation, but police say the suspects could face charges for vehicular assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

