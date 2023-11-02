Manny Ellis death trial: Troopers investigating possibility that someone is stalking his mom

FOX 13 News has confirmed that Washington State Patrol is investigating the possibility that someone is stalking Manny Ellis’ mom, Marcia Carter-Patterson as the trial continues for the death of her son.

In early October, Carter-Patterson took the stand in the trial of three Tacoma Police officers charged with killing her son. After her testimony, reports surfaced that she was being targeted.

According to the Ellis family’s attorney, James Bible, someone put a tracking device in Carter-Patterson’s car and slashed her tires days before she spoke in the courtroom.

Since the incident, FOX 13 News has been digging for more answers from state officials to see if anyone is looking into this case.

This week, the state’s attorney general office confirmed to us that Washington State Patrol is now investigation.

FOX 13 News has reached out to WSP for more information, but we have not heard back yet.

Several weeks ago, during Carter-Patterson’s testimony, she expressed concerns for her safety in the courtroom.

"I believe that people are following me too," she said.

Carter-Patterson would have made this statement within days of when the incident was reported.