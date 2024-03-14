Suspect in Marysville drive-by shooting, robberies arrested

Marysville Police arrested two men suspected of a drive-by shooting earlier this week, with one accused of robbing two convenience stores as well.

MPD received multiple 911 calls of gunshots on State Avenue near 122nd Street NE in the early morning hours of March 12.

Police say the callers described that the shots were coming from a vehicle.

Officers quickly responded and stopped the suspect's vehicle, detaining two male suspects.

During the arrests, officers realized that one of the suspects may have been involved in two 7-11 robberies that occurred the prior week.

No one was injured in the drive-by shooting, but police say several apartments were hit by gunfire.

Police later linked one of the suspects to the 7-11 robberies, charging him with two counts of first-degree robbery, along with the drive-by shooting charge.

The suspect vehicle was later searched and officers located a firearm. Police believe the firearm was used in both 7-11 robberies and the drive-by shooting. It also appeared to be a "ghost gun," as it had no serial number.

Marysville Police are still requesting assistance in identifying the second robbery suspect. Police recently released his photo:

Marysville 7-11 robbery suspect

If you recognize the person pictured in the photo, please call 425-760-2540.