Docs: Marysville man tried to kidnap boy, claiming child was his

Marysville Police arrested a man accused of trying to grab a couple's child from their car, claiming the kid was his.

According to court records, 51-year-old Gerardo Molina Leon was hanging around an apartment complex near Ninth St and Columbia Ave around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. He asked someone there if any units were available, and she said no, and then Molina Leon continued to hang around for 30–45 minutes, court docs say.

A couple then pulled up in their car, with their son in the backseat.

Molina Leon approached and asked, "How's it going?" and then waved to the boy. According to court documents, Molina Leon then suddenly tried to get into the car and kidnap the child, claiming he was his son and calling him by the wrong name.

Court records show Molina Leon reached for the rear door handle, then ran to the other side and tried to open the back door. The couple yelled for help from their neighbors. The father shoved Molina Leon away, and he tried to get back into the car again.

The father shoved him away again, and Molina Leon tried to flee in his 2003 Toyota Sequoia. While the two were out in the road, the wife took her son safely up to her apartment and locked the door.

Molina Leon got into his SUV, and the father stood in front of his car and tried to keep him from leaving. According to court docs, Molina Leon sped away in his car, and the father had to jump out of the way so he would not get hit.

The couple called police and gave statements to an officer who arrived, and the father said he got Molina Leon's license plate.

Patrol officers spotted Molina Leon's car heading northbound on State Ave and pulled him over in the Value Village parking lot. The couple identified Molina Leon as the suspect, and he was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Matthew Perry overdose death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports

Kent man charged in violent attack near Seattle Great Wheel

Small business struggles: Ballard restaurant to close after building owner stops lease

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder

New changes coming to Link light rail: Here's what to know

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash

The 2024 Apple Cup will be played in Seattle in September. Here's why

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.