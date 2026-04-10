Baby with measles possibly exposed others on public transit

The Brief A measles case in a King County infant may have exposed people at locations in Bellevue, Seattle and on public transit. Health officials say this is the county’s third case of 2026, following earlier cases linked to international travel. The risk is considered low, but unvaccinated people are urged to monitor for symptoms and contact a provider if they feel sick.



A baby recently diagnosed with measles may have exposed others to the virus in Bellevue, northeast Seattle, and on public transit.

King County health officials recently confirmed a new measles case in an infant, marking the county's third measles case of 2026.

Timeline:

Public Health - Seattle and King County did not disclose how the baby likely became infected, but did list the following dates, times and locations where the infant may have exposed others to measles:

Safeway, 1645 140th Ave NE, Bellevue WA; April 3 8–10:15 a.m. — watch for symptoms until April 24.

Metro Bus Route #250; April 3 6–10:30 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 24.

Link light rail 2 line; April 3, throughout the day — watch for symptoms until April 24.

Link light rail 2 line and Metro Bus Route #250; April 5, throughout the day — watch for symptoms until April 26.

Supreme Dumplings, 14603 NE St #4B, Bellevue, WA. 98007; April 5 2–6 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 26.

Seattle Children's, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle, WA; April 8 2:55–6:40 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 26.

This case comes after two other recent measles cases in King County, confirmed in adults who likely contracted the disease while traveling abroad. They visited several locations in Seattle, Kirkland, Bellevue and Shoreline while infectious:

Costco Wholesale, 1175 N 205th St, Shoreline 98133; March 21 11 a.m.–2 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 11.

Habit Burger, 1253 N 205th St, Shoreline 98133; March 21 12–2:30 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 11.

Safeway, 17202 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155; March 21 12:30–3 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 11.

Vovina, 15 Lake St S, Kirkland WA 98033; March 21 6:30–9:30 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 11.

Ristorante Paradiso, 120 Park Ln, Kirkland WA 98033; March 21 7:45–11:45 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 11.

Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Urgent Care; 11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue WA 98004; March 24 8:00 p.m.–March 25 2:00 a.m. — watch for symptoms until April 14.

Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Urgent Care; March 26 6:45 p.m.–March 27 2:30 a.m. — watch for symptoms until April 17.

Northcut Landing Building, UW Medicine third floor Urgent Care; 4915 25th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105; March 28 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 18.

University of Washington Medical Center Montlake; 1959 NE Pacific St, Seattle WA 98195; March 28 1:00–10:30 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 18.

Overlake Medical Center Emergency Department, 1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue WA 98004; March 28 4:15–8:15 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 18

UW Medicine Northwest Hospital, fifth floor, 1550 N 115th St, Seattle WA 98133; March 28 11:45 p.m.–March 30 8:00 p.m. — watch for symptoms until April 20

University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest Emergency Department, 1550 N 115th St, Seattle WA 98133; March 28 11:30 p.m.–March 29 2:00 a.m. — watch for symptoms until April 19.

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What you can do:

The risk to the general public is considered low, as most are immune to measles through vaccination. However, if you are not vaccinated and develop symptoms such as a fever or rash, call your healthcare provider. Do not go in person without calling first.

These recent measles cases reflect a larger spike in measles across Washington and the United States. Snohomish County has documented at least 14 confirmed measles cases in 2026.

More information about measles can be found on the Public Health - Seattle and King County website.

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