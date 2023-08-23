Wisconsin woman turns 106 years old, hits jackpot on slots

Viewers of FOX6 News have likely heard of Look Who's 6 – when we celebrate the sixth birthdays of children. But on Wednesday, Aug. 23, we bring you Look Who's 106.

Sarah from Menomonee Falls celebrated the milestone by going to Potawatomi with her family on Tuesday. She got an unexpected birthday present – by hitting the jackpot on one of the slot machine and winning more than $1,000.

Sarah from Menomonee Falls

Happy birthday, Sarah!