'Micro shorts' from Free People get mocked by consumers on social media

A new line of shorts from Free People are causing a stir among consumers on social media.

The Philadelphia-based women’s clothing company released multiple photos of its "micro shorts" for their spring and summer collection on their Instagram account on March 1.

"We are wearing micro shorts this season. Link in bio to shop the styles," Free People wrote.

Multiple Instagram users wasted no time responding to the post in a thread, and mocked the size and tightness of the micro shorts.

"Everybody relax with these rude, aggressive comments, one user wrote. "I bought them for my hamster and she loves them!"

"Women : "we want pants with pockets!" Them "would you settle for just the pockets?" another user commented.

"Denim diapers," another person joked.

The Free People website features 51 variations of "micro bottoms" products, including pants, shorts, skirts, sets, swim bottoms, sleep and lounge, and jumpsuits and rompers. Sizes ranged from XS to XL with prices ranging from $30 to about $400, FOX Business reported.

A similar version of "short shorts" for men started to trend in 2021 after a Men’s Health magazine article predicted they would gain popularity in the summer among fitness lovers.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



