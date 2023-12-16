Mill Creek apartment fire injures one, displaces several residents

Crews are investigating an apartment fire in Mill Creek that left a man injured and displaced multiple people on Saturday.

According to South County Fire (SCF), crews responded to the fire at around 2:15 a.m.

The man who was injured in the fire was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. No one else was injured.

Four apartments were damaged. The SCF says Support 7 and the Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

Crews are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.