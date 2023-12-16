Mill Creek apartment fire injures one, displaces several residents
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Crews are investigating an apartment fire in Mill Creek that left a man injured and displaced multiple people on Saturday.
According to South County Fire (SCF), crews responded to the fire at around 2:15 a.m.
The man who was injured in the fire was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. No one else was injured.
Four apartments were damaged. The SCF says Support 7 and the Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.
Crews are investigating to determine what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.