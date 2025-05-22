Missing boaters in Everett, WA were family and coworkers

The Brief Crews continued efforts searching for three missing boaters believed to be dead in Possession Sound near Everett. One of the four boaters was saved by a Good Samaritan in a passing boat. Search crews say Possession Sound is creating challenges for the search.



On Thursday, investigators released more information about the three missing boaters involved in a tragic incident on Possession Sound.

What we know:

Police reported that four boaters took a 26-foot Wednesday for shrimping. Around 1 p.m. calls started to pour in that the boat was going underwater.

A Good Samaritan rescued one of the four boaters, a man in his 50s. However, the other three are still missing.

Investigators said the owner of the boat, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s, and the survivor, were all coworkers.

The fourth person on the boat, a man in his 20s, is the son of the owner of the vessel.

Dig deeper:

Seattle Police Harbor Patrol provided deep-water searching technology on Thursday to assist with the effort, Officer Natalie Given with Everett Police told FOX 13 Seattle.

Given reported the more than 100-foot-deep waters are creating challenges for the search. She also said the underwater vegetation and murky conditions make visibility difficult.

While Seattle Police joined the effort on Thursday, officials with the Coast Guard announced they were pausing their efforts.

"This is a tragic event and suspending a search without finding the individuals you are searching for is one of the hardest decisions to make," said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Acuna, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. "Our thoughts are with the missing individual’s families during this difficult time."

Investigators have not determined what caused the boat to sink.

The Source: Information in this story came from Everett Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

