Molly Moon's Ice Cream opening new shop on Seattle waterfront

The Brief Molly Moon’s Ice Cream opens a new shop at Seattle's Waterfront Park by April 25. The shop is near Habitat Beach and other attractions, providing a scenic setting. CEO Molly Moon Neitzel partners with Graham Baba to preserve the site's historic beauty.



Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is set to open its newest scoop shop this spring on the Seattle waterfront.

The shop opens this April at the south end of Seattle’s 20-acre Waterfront Park. Molly Moon's will be located at the Historic Washington Street Boat Landing Pergola, adjacent to the newly restored Habitat Beach.

The company says construction has begun at the site, with the transformation into a full-service ice cream shop expected to be completed by April 25. The location will be near attractions such as Overlook Walk, Pike Place Market, and the Seattle Aquarium.

Currently, there are nine locations: Wallingford, Queen Anne, Columbia City, Capitol Hill, U Village, Madrona, Redmond, Edmonds, and their flagship Bellevue shop.

What they're saying:

Molly Moon Neitzel, CEO and Founder, talked about the new location, highlighting its potential for creating memorable experiences. "We’re incredibly excited to operate out of this historic Seattle location," Neitzel said. "There are endless opportunities to make memories, and we hope it includes a scoop of our ice cream to make it that much sweeter."

To preserve the historic façade, Molly Moon’s has partnered with architectural firm Graham Baba to ensure the shop’s design accentuates the Pergola’s original beauty.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Molly Moon Ice Cream.

