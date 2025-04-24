Everett mom accused of stabbing son to death found competent for trial

The Brief Janet Garcia has been found competent to stand trial for the alleged murder of her 4-year-old son, Ariel Garcia. Garcia faces charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, with trial dates set for July and August 2025. She remains in Snohomish County Jail on $5 million bail and could face life in prison if convicted.



Janet Garcia, the mother accused of fatally stabbing her 4-year-old son, Ariel Garcia, has been found competent to stand trial.

The decision was made during a competency hearing held on Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

Garcia, 27, faces charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as assault of a child.

Court documents allege that she used a sharp force object to kill her son and attempted to flee south. Ariel's body was discovered wrapped in a blanket near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with multiple stab wounds.

The case has been marked by troubling details, including Garcia's alleged substance abuse and custody disputes. Just days before Ariel was reported missing, his grandmother had won emergency custody over him. Court documents also describe inconsistencies in Garcia's statements to police regarding her son's whereabouts and condition.

Garcia previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What's next:

Her trial dates are set, with an omnibus hearing scheduled for July 16, 2025, at 10:45 a.m., and a trial confirmation conference on August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Garcia remains in Snohomish County Jail, held on $3 million bail. If convicted, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

The Source: Information in this story comes from previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting, the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office and the Everett Police Department.

