Suspect flees from WA deputies while naked, arrested in garbage can

A man accused of fleeing from Pierce County deputies twice was arrested after a K9 found him hiding in a garbage can while naked, new video and court documents show.

Jacob Matthew Patterson was arrested on August 21 in Frederickson following multiple attempts to escape law enforcement. He now faces eight different charges.

Court documents state Patterson's first incident happened on August 11 in Spanaway, where he was allegedly found slumped over in a stolen Ford F350.

As deputies were attempting to prevent the vehicle from fleeing with stop sticks, Patterson apparently woke up, evaded patrol cars, and led deputies on a chase.

Patterson drove into oncoming traffic multiple times and reached speeds of over 108 mph, according to court documents. Washington State Patrol then took over the chase once it went onto I-5.

The vehicle later crashed in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood, and officers identified two occupants of the stolen F350.

One of the occupants was a woman who said she had previously been in a relationship with Patterson. The couple shares a four-year-old child, who was unbuckled in the backseat as Patterson fled from deputies.

The woman claimed she and Patterson broke up two weeks ago, and that she was only with him to see her son. She said Patterson appeared to be high so he pulled over to sober up, but she fell asleep by the time Patterson started the chase.

Court documents also state that she called 911 from Patterson's phone during the pursuit, telling dispatch that her four-year-old was inside the stolen vehicle.

Related article

Despite the woman and her son being present at the crash site, Patterson was not located.

However, 10 days later, Pierce County deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle near 74th Avenue East and 188th Street Court East in Frederickson. A check of the vehicle's license plate showed it belonged to Patterson's girlfriend, and Patterson appeared to be in the car with her.

Deputies blocked and surrounded the vehicle, ordering Patterson to surrender. His four-year-old son exited the car and walked towards deputies.

After not complying, a deputy shot out the back window of the car, and the woman could be heard "yelling something about getting dressed," according to court documents.

Shortly after, Patterson exits from the passenger side door and begins running from deputies, completely naked.

Patterson hopped a fence and deputies lost sight of him, so K9 Bronco was called out to the scene to assist.

After combing the neighborhood, Bronco located Patterson hiding inside a garbage can at a nearby home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Patterson now sits in Pierce County Jail on $300,000 bail and faces charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, attempting to elude police, property damage, driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The four-year-old child was immediately turned over to Child Protective Services.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.