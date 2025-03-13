The Brief Friday marks National Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant. Some Seattle-area businesses and chain restaurants are offering special deals on 3/14, which are the first three digits of pi.



Friday is National Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant, pi (π).

Some local businesses and chain restaurants are offering specials on 3/14, which are the first three digits of pi. Fittingly, it also marks Albert Einstein's birthday.

Whether you're a fan of math, pizza, or desserts, here are some deals you can snag in the Seattle area on the Friday before Saint Patrick's Day:

Pagliacci Pizza

Order one 11" pizza, and get a second 11" pizza for just $3.14.

Serious Pie

Happy hour pies are available for $3.14 from 3-5 p.m. at Ballard, Totem Lake and Downtown Seattle locations.

Papa Murphy's

Get 31.4% off online orders when using the promo code PIDAY25.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Dine-in guests can purchase one regular, full-size Pizookie dessert and get a second one for $3.14.

MOD Pizza

Teachers have a chance to receive a buy one, get one free MOD-size pizza or salad, if they enter the sweepstakes

Burger King

On March 14, customers can get a free Hershey Pie with a purchase of $3.14 or more.

Village Inn

Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée and beverage.

7-Eleven

7Rewards members can get a whole pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut DoorDash orders can get a $6 discount on orders of $30 or more from all participating locations. Plus, build-your-own "Pizza Charcuterie" boards will be available for $24.99.

Note: Not every chain restaurant may be honoring the deals. It's best to check which locations are offering the deals before you go.

The Source: Information in this story is from websites and social media of various Seattle-area businesses and restaurants, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

