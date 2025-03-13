National Pi Day 2025: Deals in Seattle on Friday
SEATTLE - Friday is National Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant, pi (π).
Some local businesses and chain restaurants are offering specials on 3/14, which are the first three digits of pi. Fittingly, it also marks Albert Einstein's birthday.
Whether you're a fan of math, pizza, or desserts, here are some deals you can snag in the Seattle area on the Friday before Saint Patrick's Day:
Pagliacci Pizza
- Order one 11" pizza, and get a second 11" pizza for just $3.14.
Serious Pie
- Happy hour pies are available for $3.14 from 3-5 p.m. at Ballard, Totem Lake and Downtown Seattle locations.
Papa Murphy's
- Get 31.4% off online orders when using the promo code PIDAY25.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Dine-in guests can purchase one regular, full-size Pizookie dessert and get a second one for $3.14.
MOD Pizza
- Teachers have a chance to receive a buy one, get one free MOD-size pizza or salad, if they enter the sweepstakes.
Burger King
- On March 14, customers can get a free Hershey Pie with a purchase of $3.14 or more.
Village Inn
- Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée and beverage.
7-Eleven
- 7Rewards members can get a whole pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.
Pizza Hut
- Pizza Hut DoorDash orders can get a $6 discount on orders of $30 or more from all participating locations. Plus, build-your-own "Pizza Charcuterie" boards will be available for $24.99.
Note: Not every chain restaurant may be honoring the deals. It's best to check which locations are offering the deals before you go.
The Source: Information in this story is from websites and social media of various Seattle-area businesses and restaurants, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
