Neighbors prepare for chaos after SeaTac cancels Fourth of July show

The Brief The City of SeaTac says they have no Fourth of July celebration plans for 2025 or next year’s 250th anniversary of America. Last year, the city’s Fourth flopped, when a $40k drone show failed. One neighborhood in SeaTac is holding their own firework show and worry about the crowds.



The City of SeaTac is calling it quits, for now, on the Fourth of July celebrations, but there will still be a firework show in the city.

The previous SeaTac Fourth of July show

In 2024, the City of SeaTac invested in the future. Instead of blasting off traditional fireworks, 10,000 people were treated to a $40,000 drone show above Angle Lake.

However, the show went downhill fast. Out of 200 drones in the air, about 50 fell into the lake.

Better luck next, next year

The city said their choice to skip Independence Day shows for the 2025 and 2026 (250th anniversary of USA) seasons is not due to the technology mishap, but instead due to safety concerns.

About 10,000 people showed up for the drone debacle in 2024. City officials said after several safety meetings, they need to evaluate how to deal with large crowds. A press release said the concerns are focused on safety, inclusivity, and accessibility.

The show must go on

While there is no official show from the City of SeaTac, the Angle Lake Shore Club will continue its 80-plus-year tradition with their own fireworks.

What they're saying:

"I expect people to come out. In fact, many of the residents around the neighborhood are worried that if people can’t go into the park they will go into the neighboring streets," said Jim Todd Vice President of the Angle Lake Shore Club.

Todd tells FOX 13 Seattle that SeaTac partnered with the Angle Lake Shore Club for a decade, providing funding for the show.

Last year, Todd tells FOX 13 Seattle, when the city pulled their funding, the shore club’s show still went on, saving the day for thousands looking for a memorable firework show.

This year, SeaTac is planning on closing their public park at 6 p.m. on July 4. That is about three hours before sunset.

Todd expects chaos around the private neighborhood streets in Angle Lake as people try to bend the rules to still see a show, despite the city’s best efforts.

"It'll be interesting. I don’t know how they’re going to do it, how they’re going to keep people out of the park, how many security people they’ll have to have just to say you can’t be here," said Todd.

FOX 13 reached out to the City of SeaTac to see how they plan on handling the crowds on the Fourth of July.

A spokesperson told us there will be police working to close the park and keep people out. However, they did not expound upon how they would keep people from flooding neighborhood roads, or just sneaking back into the park.

On the City of SeaTac website, they list a series of neighboring cities' fireworks shows that residents can travel to since SeaTac has canceled their shows.

Here are some great options nearby! (Please check with each city to confirm details.)

Burien: 4th of July Parade, 11 a.m. in downtown Burien

Seattle: Fireworks at Gas Works Park & South Lake Union Seafair Website

Auburn: 4th of July Festival, 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. at Les Gove Park

Des Moines: 4th of July Celebration - details coming soon

Federal Way: Red, White & Blues Festival, 4 p.m.; Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Kent: 4th of July Splash, 5–10 p.m. Fireworks at dusk included!

The Source: Information in this story came from the City of SeaTac, Angel Lake Shore Club, and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

