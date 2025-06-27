SeaTac cancels Fourth of July celebrations, other WA cities go on

The City of SeaTac will not sponsor formal Fourth of July celebrations at Angle Lake Park this year.

Big picture view:

Citing safety concerns, the city says they will not host large-scale events for 2025 or 2026. Last year, roughly 10,000 people showed up to the Fourth of July celebration at Angle Lake. That event was refunded to the city after dozens of drones failed and fell into the lake.

SeaTac reported there were only 10 police officers there to control and assist the crowd. This year, they again point to low staffing as one of the causes for making this decision.

What they're saying:

"After two thoughtful Public Safety and Justice Committee meetings, we’ve decided to take a break from large-scale programming for 2025 and 2026 in order to rethink how we host large-scale events."

What's next:

However, in lieu of officially sponsored events, the city is offering residents ideas for celebrating the holiday.

Angle Lake Park will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Events will also be underway in nearby cities like Federal Way and Kent.

A private club will also put on a fireworks show at the southern end of the lake.

More than 50 drones landed in Angle Lake at SeaTac's 2024 Fourth of July show. (Kimberly Robinson, Westside Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from the City of SeaTac.

