Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks shows in Seattle

As Independence Day approaches, there are a variety of fireworks shows planned in the Seattle area to celebrate the federal holiday.

The Fourth of July, which the United States commemorates as its day of establishment and gaining independence, falls on a Friday this year. The holiday is usually associated with fireworks, parades and festivals happening all across the nation. In western Washington, there are many events planned across the Puget Sound.

Keep reading for the best 4th of July fireworks shows in the Seattle area for 2025.

Fireworks behind the Space Needle in 2012. (David R. Irons Jr. Photography via Getty Images)

Seattle: Seafair 4th of July

One of the biggest Fourth of July events in Seattle is Seafair 4th of July, which will feature a spectacular fireworks celebration over Lake Union.

The event is on both sides of the water, at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park. Both experiences are free and open to the public, with a long list of pre-show activities planned throughout the day, including games, live music, and food and drinks.

The fireworks show begins around 10:15 p.m.

Premium and reserved seating is available via online ticket purchases, and the Fireworks Cruise has already sold out.

Bellevue Family 4th

Happening east of Lake Washington is the Bellevue Family 4th, where fireworks will be on display over Bellevue Downtown Park.

The event has games, vendors and live music and more for families to enjoy, and is a free public event.

The Eastside’s largest fireworks display will be synchronized to music by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra, starting at 10:05 p.m.

Kenmore Fourth of July fireworks

The City of Kenmore is also hosting a Fourth of July event at Log Boom Park, where families can enjoy music, games, crafts and more just north of Seattle.

Entertainment and food vendors have yet to be announced, with the event planned for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and fireworks launching at 10.

Snoqualmie: Red, White, & Boom

Also happening in western Washington is Red, White, & Boom: Snoqualmie's annual fireworks show. The free community event is at Snoqualmie Community Park and features tons of attractions and family fun.

The event begins at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show going on at 9:45 p.m.

The Great Carnation 4th of July celebration

Another great family-friendly party in East King County is Carnation's 4th of July celebration, a day-long event with a loaded schedule.

Activities include the Pies and Pints 5K run, the Main Grand Parade, a car and motorcycle show, live music, vendors and more. The fireworks show takes place at Remlinger Farms at 9:50 p.m.

Everett’s July Fourth

Heading up north, Everett's July Fourth festivities include a parade, festival and of course, fireworks lighting up the night sky.

The iconic Thunder on the Bay fireworks show is an 18-minute spectacle over the Snohomish River and Port Gardner Bay, launching at 10 p.m. Overlooks include Legion Memorial Park, Grand Avenue Park, the Port of Everett and Harborview Park.

Marysville 4th of July Celebration

This year marks the sixth annual Marysville 4th of July Celebration, where the public can view a spectacular live fireworks display on the south end of Marysville.

There are several great viewing locations, including Ebey Waterfront Park, where there will be food trucks and photo opportunities prior to the show.

Mountlake Terrace: 3rd of July Family Celebration

The city of Mountlake Terrace is holding its 3rd of July Family Celebration on the day before Independence Day, starting at 6 p.m.

Food trucks, pie eating contests, field games and more festivities can be found at Ballinger Park, and the fireworks display over Lake Ballinger starts around 10 p.m.

Tacoma Summer Blast

Over at the Ruston Way Waterfront is Tacoma’s 4th of July Summer Blast, a full day of live music, food, entertainment, and craft vendors.

The event takes place at Dune Peninsula and Cummings Park, however the 20-minute fireworks show over Commencement Bay can also be seen from Jack Hyde Park. The display over the bay kicks off around 10 p.m.

Federal Way: Red, White, & Blues Festival

Federal Way is hosting the Red, White & Blues Festival in the appropriately named Celebration Park on July 4th.

There will be free parking and admission, along with live music, food vendors and plenty of family fun. The event schedule stretches from 4 p.m. until 10:15 p.m., when the fireworks display begins.

Kent: Fourth of July Splash

Kent's Fourth of July Splash event is happening at Lake Meridian Park, a great way to celebrate Independence Day with live music, food trucks and a great fireworks display. The show starts at 10 p.m., and the event kicks off at 5 p.m.

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular

Rainier Vista Community Park is where you can find the Lacey Fireworks Spectacular, a celebration that's lasted 50 years, with food, music and fun. 3D glasses can be picked up beforehand to elevate the fireworks experience, which begins at 10 p.m.

Des Moines: 4th of July Drone Show

Instead of fireworks, Des Moines is hosting a 4th of July Drone Show, with the event planned from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

Auburn

Tons of vendors and entertainment is coming to Les Grove Park for Auburn's 4th of July Festival, though no fireworks appear to be planned at the event.

Kirkland

The City of Kirkland is holding its 26th annual Independence Day Parade, however there won't be a fireworks show.

The Source: Information in this story came from various websites promoting Fourth of July events and fireworks shows across the Puget Sound.

