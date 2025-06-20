Preparing for Fourth of July travel in Seattle

With Independence Day activities just around the corner, residents will soon hit the roads for what is predicted to be the busiest July 4 travel day on record.

Before fireworks kick off around Seattle, there will be heavy traffic on the roads, as AAA reports the Emerald City is the second-most desired Fourth of July travel destination this year.

When and where is traffic predicted to be worst on Fourth of July?

Congestion leaving from Seattle is expected to peak on Wednesday, July 2 at 5:45 pm from Seattle to Ocean Shores using I-5.

Peak congestion coming back to Seattle is expected on I-90 E on Sunday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. from Ellensburg to Seattle.

For 2025, travel authorities are expecting 72.2 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles domestically between Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. This represents a 2.4% increase over what we saw in 2024, according to AAA.

During this time period, driving through Seattle will look a little different, too. The State Route 99 tunnel will increase toll costs starting July 1.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT and AAA.

