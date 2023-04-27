No injuries in Renton-area home invasion, 1 suspect still on the loose

King County detectives are searching for one of two suspects in a home invasion early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to reports of a burglary in Fairwood, just southeast of Renton, around 4:58 a.m.

On their way there, deputies say they saw a vehicle leaving the scene of the burglary, so they pursued it. During the chase, the car crashed, and two suspects got out and ran.

A K9 team was able to find one suspect, but the other is still missing. Nearby schools were put into lockdown while authorities searched the area with a helicopter.

Law enforcement determined the suspect car was actually stolen.

There is no identifying information available on the second suspect, and no motive for why the suspects targeted this specific house. No one was injured in the home invasion.