Driver extricated from vehicle after serious crash in North Seattle

Firefighters extricated a driver from a car after a crash that happened in North Seattle on Tuesday morning.

At around 6:54 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced that crews responded to reports of a car crash near the corner of N 125th St. and Aurora Ave. N.

One person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle. The SFD asked people to avoid the area.

By 7 a.m., crews had safely extricated the driver from the wreckage and evaluated them at the scene.

Details about what led up to the crash or the driver’s current condition are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.