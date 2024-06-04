Crash involving beer truck blocks I-405 on-ramp at West Valley Highway in Tukwila

A multi-vehicle crash involving a beer truck blocked lanes on the I-405 ramp from the West Valley Highway in Tukwila on Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out the initial alert at around 5:15 a.m., saying a collision was blocking the I-405 northbound off-ramp to SR-181.

The incident appeared to be a three-car crash involving a beer truck, a pickup truck and a sedan. Based on looking at the wreckage, it seems as if rescue crews used the jaws of life to tear apart the sedan and safely extricate the driver.

Two drivers were taken taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Medics and the Washington State Patrol were called to the scene to help with the investigation.

The Department of Ecology was called out to the scene after the semi-truck involved in the crash spilled diesel fuel into a storm drain.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Sue Rahr discusses first days as SPD interim police chief

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' driver facing over $60k in penalties

A look at Seattle’s frequent turnover of mayors, police chiefs

WA high school counselor arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.