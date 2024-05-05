Man seriously injured in North Seattle drive-by shooting

Seattle Police say a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in North Seattle Saturday morning, with officers investigating two different crime scenes.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired on Aurora Avenue near N. Northgate Way.

Officers arriving on scene discovered multiple shell casings. While investigating, another 911 call came in from a man saying he had been shot.

At around 3:25 a.m., Seattle Police arrived at 12th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 70th Street in the Roosevelt neighborhood, where there was a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated by first responders and later taken to Harborview in serious condition.

SPD said there was a damaged vehicle and further evidence of a shooting at the second scene. The vehicle was taken to the processing room.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives from SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

