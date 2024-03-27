Earthquake off Oregon coast measures at 5.7-magnitude

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Tuesday night.

According to the United States Geological Society (USGS), the quake happened 110 miles off the coast of Port Orford around 8:23 p.m. PT at a depth of about six miles.

People reported feeling the quake in California and Oregon. Anyone who felt the quake can report it to the USGS.

Map showing magnitude 5.7 earthquake off the Oregon coast. (USGS)

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.