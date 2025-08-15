Pacific Northwest sees surge in bookstores dedicated to romance novels

Romance is no longer just on the page, it's turning into a movement in the Pacific Northwest, with a surge in romance-exclusive bookstores and a community of readers and writers reshaping how the genre is seen.

"Its chaos now, but what we’re really trying to do is create a community space," said Leana Chase, standing inside her future shop, Shelf Indulgence, in Tacoma. Just six days after receiving the keys to the former art studio on 6th Avenue, she’s already busy painting walls and unpacking boxes.

Chase envisions a warm, cozy space filled with antique decor, comfy couches, free coffee and tea—and, of course, shelves packed with romance novels. She’s even hoping to set up a speakeasy reading room hidden behind a swinging bookshelf.

The concept may seem niche, but it’s catching fire. From Mill Creek to Tacoma, romance-only bookstores are opening their doors and drawing crowds—sometimes from as far away as Oregon.

A Genre That’s More Than "Smut"

"There’s that stigma that if you read romance you’re only reading smut," said Caitlin Moss, a Bonney Lake-based independent author. "And there’s so many different levels."

Moss, who writes contemporary romance, began publishing during the pandemic while raising her children. She expected her first book to be read only by close friends and family until it sold in eight countries within its first month.

What they're saying:

"I never really thought I could become an author," remarked Moss. That just seemed like a dream job that doesn’t really exist," she said.

She’s now published multiple titles, many available through Kindle Unlimited, and she’s found community and support in the rise of genre-specific bookstores. "It’s nice to finally have a home base for all of it," she said.

For Moss and others, the growing popularity of romance isn’t surprising. "Since the 1980s, romance has been the most popular or one of the top genres in the publishing industry," she said. "That’s like forty years of kind of topping out the charts."

Pandemic-Era Escapism Turned Permanent Passion

Both Moss and Chase point to 2020 as a turning point. "When the pandemic hit, people were so bored and isolated and had nothing to do," said Moss. "Then social media started to talk more about, ‘Well, how about books?’ and so everybody just started reading."

Chase agrees, noting the role of online communities like BookTok and Bookstagram in fueling interest. "Taking those social media ideas and actually making them happen in real life," she said.

Lindsey Tabor, co-owner of Hardcovers in Mill Creek, sees the shift too. "Romance is seeing such a rise in interest because it’s an escape—and a happy escape," she said. "In order for it to be romance, it has to have a happily ever after, right?"

Tabor’s store features a curated mix of romance sub-genres—from the sweet and quirky to the spicy and supernatural. "Everyone loves a shadow daddy and the sweet, unassuming girl," she said with a laugh.

Among the bestsellers? Monster romances like Morning Glory Milking Farm about a minotaur, and the wildly popular fantasy-romance series A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. Maas.

"ACOTAR is a huge one, especially if you’re a fantasy reader," said Moss. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros is another hit—especially meaningful to Chase, who shares the same connective tissue disorder as the book’s protagonist. "I’d never seen it in a book before," she said. "Yes, it’s definitely dragon smut, but again there’s that deeper storyline that people are relating to."

More Than a Transaction

What sets these shops apart isn’t just the books—they’re building something deeper.

"People are just done with the overly-corporate, you go there, you buy a book, and that’s the extent of your experience," said Chase.

Chase, who grew up in Manhattan and later moved to the Pacific Northwest to raise her daughter, says she wanted to create something more meaningful. Her background in bookbinding sparked her love of storytelling, and now she’s channeling that passion into Shelf Indulgence.

Meanwhile, Tabor emphasizes community over competition. "Everyone is truly there to support each other," she said. "The more of us there are, the bigger the movement, right?"

Whether it’s a story about firemen, a demi-god fighting a plague, or a devastating summer romance, fans say the draw goes beyond the steamy scenes.

"Yeah, the fluff is nice," said Chase, "but I think there’s a lot of plot line and character development that happens within the stories."

For many readers, especially women, it’s about seeing themselves in the characters and feeling empowered.

