Expand / Collapse search

Person found dead in vacant building fire in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Mount Baker
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - A person was found dead inside a vacant building after a fire Thursday morning in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.  

Before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a report Building fire near South Estelle Street and Rainier Avenue South. 

When crews arrived there was a vacant commercial building on fire. 

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control, but during a search they found a person dead inside the building. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 