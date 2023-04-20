Person found dead in vacant building fire in Seattle

article

A person was found dead inside a vacant building after a fire Thursday morning in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.

Before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a report Building fire near South Estelle Street and Rainier Avenue South.

When crews arrived there was a vacant commercial building on fire.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control, but during a search they found a person dead inside the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.