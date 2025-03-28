Person hit, killed by train in Seattle's Carkeek Park

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in North Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Fire Department said it happened near Carkeek Park, and the person was found dead upon arrival.



The Seattle Fire Department says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in North Seattle on Friday.

What we know:

The person was reportedly struck in Carkeek Park, near 9th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Carkeek Park Road.

According to the fire department, the pedestrian was found dead upon arrival.

Seattle police said they believe this was a suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect behind fake ICE vehicle spotted in WA identified

Pet Pomeranian was stolen by stranger on Enumclaw trail

New docs: Bryan Kohberger bought black balaclava, studied crime scenes

Seattle Mariners Value Games, College Nights at T-Mobile Park

Rally held outside ICE detention center in WA for 2 union members arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.