Person injured after being struck by Bonney Lake, WA police car
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A person is out of the hospital after being accidentally struck by a police patrol car in Bonney Lake late Monday night.
The police department says officers were on a routine patrol on 214th Ave E near 106th St E around 11:58 p.m., when their police car struck a person who was in the middle of the road.
According to authorities, the person was walking northbound on southbound lanes.
Officers immediately got out of the car and treated the injured person, then called an ambulance. The person was taken to Tacoma General Hospital and released shortly after.
Bonney Lake investigators are looking into the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Information Officer Taylor Graham at grahamt@bonneylake.gov.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bonney Lake Police Department.
