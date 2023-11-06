Pierce Co. Sheriff, Black newspaper carrier reach $500K settlement in civil rights lawsuit

article

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has reached a $500,015 with the Black newspaper carrier who sued him for racial profiling, stemming from an off-duty encounter in 2021.

Court documents filed on Oct. 25 show the two parties reached a settlement, ending any further legal action in the incident.

Sedrick Altheimer filed a $5 million tort claim with the county in June 2021 accusing Troyer of racial profiling and violating his civil rights.

Altheimer, then 24, was driving his regular delivery route Jan. 27 when Troyer started following him in his personal SUV. The two confronted each other after Altheimer said he demanded to know if Troyer, who didn’t identify himself, was a police officer and whether he was being followed because he was Black.

An audio recording of Troyer captured him call 911, saying he was threatened. Records show he walked that back when questioned by Tacoma Police.

His call led to a massive police response, which was downgraded shortly after.

Altheimer wasn’t arrested, but was detained by officers and frisked. Body camera footage showed Altheimer frustrated by the large law enforcement response, telling police he had made no threats.

The incident led to the state filing criminal charges against Troyer for false reporting and making false statements to a public servant.

Troyer was found not guilty of both charges in Dec. 2022.