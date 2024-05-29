Pierce County detectives looking to ID hit-and-run suspect

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify a hit-and-run suspect.

On May 23 around 3 a.m., a black two-door Mercedes was heading south on Golden Given Road E and 85th Street E near Parkland when it ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lexus.

The driver of the Mercedes was going at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

The suspect got out of the crashed vehicle and helped his passenger, a woman whose name sounded like "Bree." The pair ran from the crash site.

The driver of the Lexus was seriously injured.

A firearm was located inside the Mercedes. It's unclear if it was stolen, but the Mercedes is not registered to the driver who crashed.

If you have any information on their identities, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app. All tips can remain anonymous. An award of up to $1,000 will be offered for an identification that leads to an arrest and charges filed.

