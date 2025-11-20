Seattle’s Pike Pub, Fish Bar to close after 30 years. Here's why

The Brief After more than three decades, one of Seattle's iconic beer spots will close its doors permanently on Nov. 30. The announcement was made Thursday by the Pike Brewing Team on their Instagram page, who issued a heartfelt thank you to the community. While the original pub is shutting down, the Pike Brewing brand itself is not retiring. The company emphasized that this is "just a new chapter" and that its brewing operations will continue uninterrupted.



After more than three decades, one of Seattle's iconic beer spots will close its doors permanently on Nov. 30: Pike Pub and Pike Fish Bar.

The closure marks the end of an era for the downtown establishment, which has operated in the heart of the city since 1989.

Keep reading to learn more about the closure and what's next for Pike Brewing.

Closure announced Thursday

What we know:

The announcement was made Thursday by the Pike Brewing Team on their Instagram page, who issued a heartfelt thank you to the community.

"We want to thank every guest, regular, team member, and beer lover who helped make our downtown home so special," Pike Brewing said.

"From the first pint in 1989 to our final service day scheduled for November 30th, your stories and support have meant everything." — Pike Brewing

What is happening to Pike Brewing?

What they're saying:

While the original pub is shutting down, the Pike Brewing brand itself is not retiring. The company emphasized that this is "just a new chapter" and that its brewing operations will continue uninterrupted.

Beer lovers can still find Pike’s signature brews at grocery stores, bottle shops and bars throughout Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Beers still available:

Space Needle IPA

Kilt Lifter

Monk’s Uncle

Post Alley Pils

Uptown Hazy IPA

Ol’ Crimson Legendary Lager

What is happening to the Pike Summit Taproom at the Seattle Convention Center?

In a move to consolidate its retail presence, Pike Brewing confirmed that its newer location, the Pike Summit Taproom at the Seattle Convention Center, will remain open and pouring the full selection of Pike favorites.

The brewery is inviting the public to join them for a final farewell before the end of the month. As a special thank you, all draft beers at the downtown location are priced at $4 until the final service day.

"Come join us for one last pint and a meal before our final day of service!" — Pike Brewing

The closure of the Pike Pub removes a historic anchor from the downtown core, but the Pike Brewing team remains optimistic about the future, stating they are "excited to write it with you."

The final day of service for the Pike Pub and Pike Fish Bar will be Nov. 30.

