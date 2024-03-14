Suspect arrested in Pioneer Square shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others outside a Seattle nightclub last February.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 25 at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S Washington St. in Pioneer Square for reports of a shooting in a parking lot.

Seattle Police investigate shooting outside of Pioneer Square nightclub that killed a man and injured two others on Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Officers treated both victims and took them to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police were also sent to Virginia Mason Medical Center after learning a third shooting victim was taken there by a woman. He was immediately transferred to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

FOX 13 spoke to witnesses who said the shooting happened outside of OHM Nightclub. One woman described hearing several shots and then seeing a lot of police activity.

"I was outside smoking a cigarette when I heard the gunfire," said the female witness. "It was a drive-by shooting."

Other people in the area said the SPD was on the scene collecting evidence until 8 a.m.

"It’s scary," said one woman who works in the area. "I asked police what happened, and they told me one person was dead. This area isn’t safe."

SPD detectives interviewed several witnesses and a suspect on March 11.

A 23-year-old man was booked in the King County Jail for second-degree murder.

Despite making an arrest, the SPD is asking anyone with further information about this homicide to contact its Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.