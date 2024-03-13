Thurston County house fire: Man arrested after woman found dead

One man has been arrested for the death of a woman found in a house fire in Thurston County.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 4100 block of Cooper Point Rd NW in Thurston County around 8:30 a.m. on March 9.

After the fire was put out, crews pulled the body of a woman believed to be in her 40s out of the home and called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

"There were signs that basically indicated she died prior to the fire itself," said Lt. Mike Brooks with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

A probable cause document from the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office reveals a shotgun was found inside the home and the woman had a gunshot wound to her face.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested days after the homicide and faces charges of murder in the first-degree, assault in the 2nd degree and other felony offenses.

The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says a charging decision should come down by Friday.